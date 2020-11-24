91 femicide victims in 2020 - report

ROME, 24 NOV - There have been 91 victims of femicide in the first 10 months of 2020, Eures said Tuesday, compared to 99 in the same period last year. This year's total still equates to a woman killed every three days in Italy, the research agency said. Female victims of common crime fell from 14 last year to just three in January-October this year, while the number of family femicides was substantially steady in both time periods, down from 85 to 81, and inside this, the number of femicides in a couple was steady at 56, while the number of women killed by neighbours rose from zero to four. Eures said the COVID lockdown had been an "accelerator" of femicides, with domestic killings accounting for 80.8% of the total in the three-month lockdown earlier this year. Femicide-suicides almost doubled between the two years from 23% of all femicides last year to 43.1% in the first 10 months of 2020, Eures said. Some 3,344 women have been murdered in Italy since 200, the femicide report said, accounting for 30% of the 11,133 overall murders in the country in that time. Women killed by partners or exes accounted for 66.2% of domestic femicides and 61.5% of all women murdered, Eures said. The killers are 94% male. (ANSA).