Bari hospital areas sequestered in Legionnaires' probe

ROME, 24 NOV - Heath police from the Carabinieri's NAS unit on Tuesday put two sections of Bari's Policlinico hospital under sequester in relation to a probe into the deaths of four patients of Legionnaires' disease between 2018 and earlier this year. Five hospital managers, including the director general, are under investigation for alleged dereliction of duty and causing death by other felonies. The managers allegedly failed to take the necessary action to eradicate Legionella bacteria after the first death in June 2018. A judge ruled that the areas put under sequester can remain operative for the moment but stressed that they made be closed completely if investigations show they are still badly contaminated by bacteria. (ANSA).