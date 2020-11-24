UK govt writes to Brits in Europe before end of transition

ROME, 24 NOV - The UK government has written to 365,000 British nationals living in Europe, including 33,475 people in Italy, with advice on the actions they need to take to prepare for the end of the UK transition period on 31 December. The letters, sent to UK State Pensioners and benefit recipients, give advice on how to register for residency and healthcare, exchange driving licences and check new passport validity rules online. "Since 2017, British embassies across Europe have organised 853 outreach events, with more than 510,000 Brits attending in person or online," said Jill Morris, the British Ambassador to Italy. "We will continue to support them, including through our ongoing public information campaign." UK nationals' rights to continue living in EU member states are protected by the Withdrawal Agreement, provided they are permanently resident and exercising their treaty/free movement rights by 31 December 2020 The British government has been running a public information campaign featuring online, radio and newspaper adverts across 30 countries informing UK nationals of the actions they need to take, along with hundreds of town hall meetings, street surgeries and online Q&As run by the UK's Embassies, High Commissions and Consulates across Europe. London has also allocated £3 million for charities and community voluntary organisations across Europe to assist UK Nationals that may need additional help to register or apply to protect their residency rights. This includes potentially at-risk groups, such as pensioners and disabled people and those living in remote areas or who have mobility difficulties. (ANSA).