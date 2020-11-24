No big get-togethers at Xmas says Conte

ROME, 24 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte has ruled out big get-togethers at Christmas while stressing that Italy should not have any high-COVID-19-risk red zones by the time of the holidays. The premier is also resisting pressure from regions with ski resorts for the nation's ski slopes to be reopened for Christmas. "If the contagion trend continues, there won't be any more red zone in December," Conte said. "But we cannot allow occasions of sociality in the Christmas period, starting with indiscriminate holidays on the snow". Under Italy's three-tier system of COVID restrictions, most of Italy's regions are currently either red zones, meaning they are in a soft lockdown, or medium-high-risk orange zones, where the restrictions are less strict. (ANSA).