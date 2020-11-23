Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There have been 22,930 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, about 5,400 fewer than Sunday. The total of those infected since the start of the emergency is now 1,431,795. For the first time since the start of the second wave, the number of the currently positive has fallen, by 9,098, from 805,947 Sunday to 796,849 MOnday. (ANSA).