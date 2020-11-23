Lunedì 23 Novembre 2020 | 19:10

ROME
Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

BOLZANO
Boy, 2, crushed to death by falling wardrobe

ROME
Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

FLORENCE
New Gramsci mural causes row

VATICAN CITY
Pope meets NBA stars to say no to racism

ROME
9 in 10 girls feel threatened by violence - report

NAPLES
Son, 33, arrested for killing mother, 55

ROME
Skiing: Tomba, Brignone call for slopes to reopen

MILANO
Soccer: Ibra to miss at least 3 Milan games

ROME
Top medic Crisanti says wouldn't take COVID vaccine today

ROME
Over 66,000 workplace COVID infections in Oct - INAIL

SERIE C
Casertana-Bari 0-2: i biancorossi si rialzano dopo il ko con la Ternana

TarantoL'evento
Vela, sarà Taranto a ospitare la prima tappa europea della SailGP 2021

BatA Barletta
Natale al tempo del Covid 19, Boccia: «Con 700 morti al giorno è fuori luogo parlare di cenoni»

FoggiaEmergenza contagi
Foggia, focolaio Covid in Casa per anziani: 35 i positivi (23 ospiti e 12 operatori)

LecceL'uscita
I Boomdabash festeggiano 15 anni di carriera con «Don’t worry (Best Of 2005-2020)»

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i pilomat «vandalizzati» costano cari al Comune

BariLa curiosità
Nuova sfida delle Grotte di Castellana i turisti saranno «presi per la gola»

BrindisiVita amministrativa
Brindisi, bufera al Comune: sul bilancio Forza Itala e il Pd ai ferri corti

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 281 nuovi positivi su circa 2mila test durante il week end e altri 4 decessiA Matera tamponi drive in con la Marina

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1327 nuovi casi su 6677 tamponi. 32 decessi in 24 ore

Conversano, la storia della clochard senza nome che ha scelto la solitudine

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Foggia e Bat in crisi

Molfetta, tutta la famiglia ha il Covid: «Noi, maltrattati dagli altri condòmini»

ROME

Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

630 more victims Monday, first fall in currently positive

ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There have been 22,930 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, about 5,400 fewer than Sunday. The total of those infected since the start of the emergency is now 1,431,795. For the first time since the start of the second wave, the number of the currently positive has fallen, by 9,098, from 805,947 Sunday to 796,849 MOnday. (ANSA).

