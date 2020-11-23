Boy, 2, crushed to death by falling wardrobe

Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Lecce, sgominata banda del lockdown: diverse le rapine compiute in provincia
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Foggia e Bat in crisi. Intensive al 42%
BOLZANO
23 Novembre 2020
BOLZANO, 23 NOV - A two-year-old boy was crushed to death Monday when a wardrobe fell on him at Salorno in Alto Adige. The reasons for the accident were immediately unclear. An emergency doctors rushed to the scene but could do nothing for the little boy. Carabinieri are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su