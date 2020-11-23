Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Lecce, sgominata banda del lockdown: diverse le rapine compiute in provincia
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Foggia e Bat in crisi. Intensive al 42%
ROME
23 Novembre 2020
ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su