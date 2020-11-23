Pope meets NBA stars to say no to racism

Boy, 2, crushed to death by falling wardrobe
VATICAN CITY
23 Novembre 2020
VATICAN CITY, 23 NOV - Pope Francis on Monday met NBA starts to endorse their campaign against racism. The player included Italian Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Tolliver. The pope encouraged them to keep fighting racism, Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano reported. (ANSA).
