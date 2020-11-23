9 in 10 girls feel threatened by violence - report

ROME, 23 NOV - Nine in 10 Italian girls between the ages of 13 and 23 feel there is a real danger from femicide and other violence against women, according to a new report from Terres des Hommes and ScuolaZoo complied for the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Wednesday, November 25. Overall, 85% of both sexed interviewed in the survey said violence against women was a real problem. Alarm was reported by seven out of 10 males aged 13-23, and by nine out of 10 females in that age bracket. Only 15% of those polled said they did not believe there was a widespread risk. The breakdown here was 29% of males thinking it was exaggerated, and only 10% of females. The survey of 5,700 teenagers and young people aimed to gauge the perception of gender disparity and violence, gender discrimination and stereotypes, bullying, cyberbullying and sexting. It was conducted by the Osservatorio Indifesa. More than half those interviewed, 51%, said they had witnessed forms of verbal abuse, and 39% pyschological abuse, while one in four had seen with their own eyes episodes of physical violence like slaps and kicks (14%), and the throwing of objects (10.5%). Some 45% of the youngsters said they had been bullied at least once in their lives, and 16% said they had suffered cyberbullying. This was followed by psychological violence by peers (42%), sexually laced comments from strangers online (36%) and psychological violence by adults (24%). (ANSA).