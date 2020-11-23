Son, 33, arrested for killing mother, 55

NAPLES, 23 NOV - A 33-year-old man was arrested near Naples on Monday on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old mother after a violent row between the two. The pair shared a house in Torre del Greco, after the woman split with the man's father, police said. The man had a "difficult past", police said. Neighbours called police after hearing the two shouting at each other. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was said to have been involved in drugs and petty crime in the past. Neighbours said the mother and son argued frequently, mostly about money. (ANSA).