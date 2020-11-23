Skiing: Tomba, Brignone call for slopes to reopen

ROME, 23 NOV - Italian skiing great Alberto Tomba and Federica Brignone, the holder of the women's World Cup, on Monday called for Italy's ski slopes to be reopened. The nation's pistes are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as are other sports facilities, such as swimming pools and gyms. "Skiing is the open-air, individual sport par excellence," said Tomba. "What's more,facemasks are no problem when you go skiing because you usually use protection for mouth and face anyway. "There isn't the problem of distancing either". Brignone said that "it is very important for the ski facilities to open at Christmas. "It would be a positive signal for everyone," she told ANSA. "If the facilities remain closed, the damage would be unrepairable". Earlier on Monday the conference of Italian regions approved guidelines for the safe use of skiing facilities during the pandemic in the case in which central government gives the OK for them to reopen. Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio called for compromise, such as reopening the slopes but keeping bars and restaurants on them closed. (ANSA).