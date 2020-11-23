Soccer: Ibra to miss at least 3 Milan games
MILANO
23 Novembre 2020
MILANO, 23 NOV - Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss at least AC Milan's next three matches after suffering an injury to his left h hamstring in Sunday's 3-0 win at Napoli, in which he bagged a brace, the seven-times European champs said Monday. The Sweden great, 39, who recently came back from COVID-19, will have to skip the Rossoenri's two Europa League fixtures against Lille and Celtic, and a Serie A date with Fiorentina, Milan sources said. Milan are currently atop Serie A, two points clear of surprise package Sassuolo, thanks mainly to the giant Swede. He has scored 10 goals this term, two more than Juventus's Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG player helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, during his first spell at the club from 2010 to 2012. Milan are three ahead of third-placed Roma, four ahead of Juventus, and five clear of Inter Milan. (ANSA).
