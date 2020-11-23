Crotone mops up after flooding

CROTONE, 23 NOV - Crotone was on Monday mopping up after severe flooding caused by torrential downpours that caused a road bridge to collapse near the Calabrian city on Sunday. It was the biggest flooding in the area since the great flood of 1996 that caused the death of six people as well as huge damage and devastation. The road bridge came down at Melissa. Officials said a tragedy had only been averted because it was on a secondary road. At Cirò Marina, the entire seaside town was flooded out by a so-called 'water bomb' that unleashed 450 millimetres of rain in a few minutes. The rain finally stopped falling in the area at around eight o'clock Monday morning. The worst of the flooding occurred on Saturday night-Sunday morning. Fire teams from all over the province are at work in Crotone removing water and mud from basements and garages flooded after various canals broke their banks. The River Esaro, whose banks held, is nonetheless being monitored. A wave of bad weather hit the south of Italy over the weekend, causing some flooding in other spots. (ANSA).