Over 66,000 workplace COVID infections in Oct - INAIL

ROME, 23 NOV - Over 66,000 COVID-19 infections were reported in Italian workplaces in October, workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Monday. This amounted to 15.8% of the infection reports since the start of the year, it said. It was also equal to 9.8% of the nationwide COVID infections during the same period, the agency said. INAIL said that "after the post-lockdown slowdown, the month of October, with 12,000 more cases, confirms the resurgence of infections of a professional origin that had already been seen in September". It said there had been 332 COVID-related workplace deaths in October, 13 more than September. (ANSA).