Lunedì 23 Novembre 2020 | 14:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILANO
Soccer: Ibra to miss at least 3 Milan games

Soccer: Ibra to miss at least 3 Milan games

 
ROME
Top medic Crisanti says wouldn't take COVID vaccine today

Top medic Crisanti says wouldn't take COVID vaccine today

 
ROME
Over 66,000 workplace COVID infections in Oct - INAIL

Over 66,000 workplace COVID infections in Oct - INAIL

 
CROTONE
Crotone mops up after flooding

Crotone mops up after flooding

 
ROME
Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria

Risk of delay in recovery to 2022 - Confindustria

 
CATANIA
12 Catania drugs markets busted, 80 arrests, 101 probed

12 Catania drugs markets busted, 80 arrests, 101 probed

 
ROME
Speranza suspends mink farming

Speranza suspends mink farming

 
ROME
27,000 doctors, nurses got COVID in one mth - Ricciardi

27,000 doctors, nurses got COVID in one mth - Ricciardi

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

Oxford vaccine up to 90% effective - trials

 
ROME
Standard of living down for 7.6 mn Italians - CENSIS

Standard of living down for 7.6 mn Italians - CENSIS

 
ROME
Italy recalls Irpinia earthquake on 40th anniversary

Italy recalls Irpinia earthquake on 40th anniversary

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Casertana-Bari 0-2: i biancorossi si rialzano dopo il ko con la Ternana

Casertana-Bari 0-2: i biancorossi si rialzano dopo il ko con la Ternana

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiVita amministrativa
Brindisi, bufera al Comune: sul bilancio Forza Itala e il Pd ai ferri corti

Brindisi, bufera al Comune: sul bilancio Forza Itala e il Pd ai ferri corti

 
Potenzaconsiglio regionale
Emergenza sanitaria in Basilicata: assente Barsi, rinviata discussione

Emergenza sanitaria in Basilicata: assente Bardi, rinviata discussione

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 281 nuovi positivi su circa 2mila test durante il week end e altri 4 decessiA Matera tamponi drive in con la Marina

Covid Basilicata, + 281 positivi su circa 2mila test durante week end e + 4 decessi. A Matera tamponi drive in con la Marina

 
Foggiamala sanità
Foggia, ospedale comunica morte anziano positivo al Covid ma l'86enne è vivo

Foggia, ospedale comunica morte anziano positivo al Covid ma l'86enne è vivo

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza sanitaria
Diffusione Covid in Puglia, conoscere le cause per indicare gli strumenti di contrasto: esperti a lavoro

Diffusione Covid in Puglia, conoscere le cause per indicare gli strumenti di contrasto: esperti a lavoro

 
Batstato di abbandono
Trani, incertezze e crolli in serie: la Lampara affonda ancora

Trani, incertezze e crolli in serie: la Lampara affonda ancora

 
Tarantomaltrattamenti in famiglia
Grottaglie, picchia anziano genitore in preda ai fumi dell'alcol: arrestato 50enne

Grottaglie, picchia anziano genitore in preda ai fumi dell'alcol: arrestato 50enne

 
Lecceoperazione “robberies down”
Lecce, sgominata banda del lockdown: diverse le rapine compiute in provincia

Lecce, sgominata banda del lockdown: diverse le rapine compiute in provincia

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1327 nuovi casi su 6677 tamponi. 32 decessi in 24 ore

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1327 nuovi casi, percentuale al 20%: 32 morti in 24 ore. 
Da Cina materiale per produrre Dpi

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Conversano, la storia della clochard senza nome che ha scelto la solitudine

Conversano, la storia della clochard senza nome che ha scelto la solitudine

Molfetta, tutta la famiglia ha il Covid: «Noi, maltrattati dagli altri condòmini»

Molfetta, tutta la famiglia ha il Covid: «Noi, maltrattati dagli altri condòmini»

Torre Ovo, donna trovata impiccata: indagato il marito

Torre Ovo, donna trovata impiccata: indagato il marito

CATANIA

12 Catania drugs markets busted, 80 arrests, 101 probed

Major blow to mafia in eastern Sicilian city says Tofalo

12 Catania drugs markets busted, 80 arrests, 101 probed

CATANIA, 23 NOV - Anti-mafia police on Monday busted 12 drugs markets in the Sicilian city of Catania, arrested 80 people and placed 101 people under investigation. Carabinieri said they had "dismantled 12 major drugs markets rooted in the working-class San Giovanni district." The quarter is the historic stronghold for drug trafficking and pushing in the eastern Sicilian city. The 101 people have been placed under investigation, police said, on suspicion of mafia association, drug trafficking, drug pushing, and illegal weapons possession. The various gangs were territorially autonomous, police said, but under the control of the Nizza group belonging to Catania's dominant Cosa Nostra clan, the Santapaola-Ercolanofamily, run from jail by superboss Benedetto 'Nitto' Santapaola. The Nizzas ordered the gangs to get their drugs from the group and how much drugs to buy, police said. The gangs reported to a noted mafia boss, Lorenzo Michele Schillaci , police said. Schillaci settled any disputes between the gangs. Over 400 Carabinieri from the Catania provincial command were involved in the operation. They were backed up by police from other Sicilian provinces including helicopter and dog units. Among the 80 arrested were two minors, police said. The operation was made possible by information from two new mafia infrmants, Dario Caruana and Silvio Corra, the latter acting boss of the NIzzas, police said. Defence Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo congratulated the Carabinieri on the success of the operation, dubbed Skanderbeg. "Another hard blow has been dealt to the criminal and mafia organizations," he said. Tofalo praised the Carabinieri's dedication, commitment and professionalism "even in a delicate moment due to the health emergency." (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati