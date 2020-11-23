27,000 doctors, nurses got COVID in one mth - Ricciardi

ROME, 23 NOV - Walter Ricciardi, a university professor who is an advisor to the health ministry, said Monday that "in just one month 27,000 doctors and nurses have been infected (by COVID-19), 900 a day". "At the moment the pressure on hospitals is terrible all over Italy," Ricciardi told RAI television. "If this pressure continues, it won't just make it impossible to treat patients, it will also deplete the front line (in the battle against the coronavirus). "So it is absolutely necessary to limit movement as much as possible and only do the things that are truly needed". (ANSA).