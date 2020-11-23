Standard of living down for 7.6 mn Italians - CENSIS
ROME
23 Novembre 2020
ROME, 23 NOV - Around 7.6 million people in Italy have suffered a deterioration in their standard of living and almost two-thirds are worried about the prospects for 2021, according to a new report released on Monday by the CENSIS research institute and asset-management firm Tendercapital. "Five million Italians have trouble putting a decent meal on the table, 7.6 million have had a deterioration in their standard of living," the report said. "60% believe that the loss of their job or income is something that could regard them next year". It said the employment rate for men in Italy was 20 percentage points higher than women. (ANSA).
