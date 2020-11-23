Soccer: Milan stay top but fret about Ibra

ROME, 23 NOV - AC Milan remain top of Serie A thanks to Sunday's 3-1 win at Napoli but their ability to savour the triumph was limited by Zlatan Ibrahimovic limping off injured after scoring a double. Only tests will show how bad the injury is. Milan have 20 points from eight games, two more than surprise package Sassuolo, who won 2-0 at Hellas Verona. AS Roma are one point further back in third after continuing their strong form with a 3-0 victory over Parma in which Henrikh Mkhitaryan found the net twice. Champions Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0 in Turin and are fourth with 16 points. Inter are fifth with 15 points after coming from behind to beat Torino 4-2. (ANSA).