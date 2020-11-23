Speranza plays down chances of free movement at Xmas

Standard of living down for 7.6 mn Italians - CENSIS
ROME
23 Novembre 2020
ROME, 23 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has played down talk of full freedom of movement being returned in Italy for Christmas, saying this will only be possible if all of Italy's regions are moderate-COVID-19-risk yellow zones. At the moment most of Italy's regions are either high-risk red zones or medium-high risk orange zones according to the three-tier systems of restrictions introduced this month. The minister also said that Italy should try to achieve herd immunity when a vaccine for the coronavirus is available. He said the government will try to persuade people to have the vaccine rather than make it obligatory. (ANSA).
