Covid: 37,242 cases in 24 hrs, 699 victims

ROME, 20 NOV - Some 37,242 coronavirus cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, about 1,000 more than Thursday, the health ministry said Friday. There have been 699 more victims, up on Thursday's 653, the ministry said. On Thursday there were 36,176 new cases of COVID-19, about 2,000 more than Wednesday. The incidence of positives to swabs started rising again Friday, to 15.6% from 14.4% Thursday. Some 238,077 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, about 12,000 fewer than Thursday. (ANSA).