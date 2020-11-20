Italy epidemic everywhere says Brusaferro

Carer, 26, arrested for killing man, 89, in robbery
ROME
20 Novembre 2020
ROME, 20 NOV - Italy is a single colour with a COVID epidemic everywhere, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, said Friday. Brusaferro said the number of cases in Italy was starting to flatten out. He said the likelihood of hospitals being saturated was moving further away. (ANSA).
