Venerdì 20 Novembre 2020 | 17:10

PALMA DI MONTECHIARO
Carer, 26, arrested for killing man, 89, in robbery

ROME
Italy epidemic everywhere says Brusaferro

ROME
R rate 1.18, 1-1.25 in most regions - ISS

VIBO VALENTIA
2 workers electrocuted in Calabria

ROME
Effort needed to safeguard childhood says Mattarella

ROME
50 school collapses in last year

ROME
27 mn seized from Buzzi and Carminati

ROME
Industrial turnover -3.2% in Sep, orders -6.4%

ROME
Italy not behind with Recovery Plan says Gualtieri

ROME
COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

ROME
COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, il modulo non è più una certezza: possibile virata verso il 4-4-2

PotenzaControlli dei CC
Melfi, si disfà della cocaina ed aggredisce carabinieri: arrestato 35enne

Barinel Barese
Troppi pazienti: chiude pronto soccorso ospedale Altamura

TarantoLa lettera
Genitori Taranto scrivono a Mattarella in Giornata Diritti nel Fanciullo: «Qui nulla da festeggiare»

FoggiaIl personaggio
San Severo, a 105 anni Elisa ricorda la 'Spagnola' e lancia l'appello: «State a casa»

BrindisiL'operazione
Non dichiara proventi di tabaccheria e terreni intestati a prestanome: beni sequestrati a pregiudicato brindisino

MateraPolizia
Matera, sala scommesse continuava a funzionare nonostante il Covid: chiusa

LecceNel basso Salento
Taurisano, l'amica la perseguitava e le spiava telefono e mail: 44enne nei guai

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Coronavirus, Tar di Bari: «Niente chiusura scuole in Puglia»

Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1263 nuovi casi e 28 decessi. Esaminati oltre 9mila tamponi

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Cari Lettori della «Gazzetta», per il 29 prenotate una copia in più

La Gazzetta è salva, aggiudicata la gestione della testata al Gruppo Ladisa

Emergenza Covid 19 in Puglia, Emiliano chiede la zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat

Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti

ROME

Italy epidemic everywhere says Brusaferro

Hospitals likely won't be saturated says ISS chief

ROME, 20 NOV - Italy is a single colour with a COVID epidemic everywhere, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, said Friday. Brusaferro said the number of cases in Italy was starting to flatten out. He said the likelihood of hospitals being saturated was moving further away. (ANSA).

