R rate 1.18, 1-1.25 in most regions - ISS

ROME
20 Novembre 2020
ROME, 20 NOV - Italy's R rate of COVID transmission is 1.18 among symptomatic cases, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in their weekly monitoring report Friday. Most Italian regions and provinces now have an average R rate of between 1 and 1.25, they said. The rate has dropped to below 1 in some regions and provinces this week, the report said. (ANSA).
