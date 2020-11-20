Effort needed to safeguard childhood says Mattarella

ROME, 20 NOV - Efforts are needed to safeguard childhood, President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement released for International Children's Rights Day Friday. "In Italy, already before the health emergency, the number of children in absolute poverty was dramatically high and it is destined to increase," the president said. "We are all called to a responsible effort to safeguard the little ones and support parents in difficulty by averting the possible further widening of families' educational and economic inequalities." Mattarella added that "education is the foundation of a country's development and growth and represents one of the rights of children and adolescents". The head of State added that the coronavirus is undermining the future of the coming generations. (ANSA).