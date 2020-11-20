Venerdì 20 Novembre 2020 | 15:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VIBO VALENTIA
2 workers electrocuted in Calabria

2 workers electrocuted in Calabria

 
ROME
Effort needed to safeguard childhood says Mattarella

Effort needed to safeguard childhood says Mattarella

 
ROME
50 school collapses in last year

50 school collapses in last year

 
ROME
27 mn seized from Buzzi and Carminati

27 mn seized from Buzzi and Carminati

 
ROME
Industrial turnover -3.2% in Sep, orders -6.4%

Industrial turnover -3.2% in Sep, orders -6.4%

 
ROME
Italy not behind with Recovery Plan says Gualtieri

Italy not behind with Recovery Plan says Gualtieri

 
ROME
COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

 
ROME
COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims

COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims

 
ROME
Cold snap to hit centre-south

Cold snap to hit centre-south

 
ROME
Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS

Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS

 
MILANO
Woman gets 3 yrs for giving son sleeping pill to go out

Woman gets 3 yrs for giving son sleeping pill to go out

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, il modulo non è più una certezza: possibile virata verso il 4-4-2

Bari, il modulo non è più una certezza: possibile virata verso il 4-4-2

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baricontrolli forze dell'ordine
Bari, in 4 violano la quarantena Covid in 24 h: stesso numero fu registrato durante intero lockdown

Bari, 4 violano quarantena Covid in 24 h: stesso numero fu registrato durante intero lockdown

 
FoggiaIl personaggio
San Severo, a 105 anni Elisa ricorda la 'Spagnola' e lancia l'appello: «State a casa»

San Severo, a 105 anni Elisa ricorda la 'Spagnola' e lancia l'appello: «State a casa»

 
PotenzaIl riconoscimento
Terremoto 1980, Comune Potenza dà cittadinanza onoraria all'Esercito

Terremoto 1980, Comune Potenza dà cittadinanza onoraria all'Esercito

 
BrindisiL'operazione
Non dichiara proventi di tabaccheria e terreni intestati a prestanome: beni sequestrati a pregiudicato brindisino

Non dichiara proventi di tabaccheria e terreni intestati a prestanome: beni sequestrati a pregiudicato brindisino

 
MateraPolizia
Matera, sala scommesse continuava a funzionare nonostante il Covid: chiusa

Matera, sala scommesse continuava a funzionare nonostante il Covid: chiusa

 
TarantoMittal
Taranto, un dissalatore in mar Grande fornirà l'acqua al Siderurgico

Taranto, un dissalatore in mar Grande fornirà l'acqua al Siderurgico

 
LecceNel basso Salento
Taurisano, l'amica la perseguitava e le spiava telefono e mail: 44enne nei guai

Taurisano, l'amica la perseguitava e le spiava telefono e mail: 44enne nei guai

 
GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, Tar di Bari: «Niente chiusura scuole in Puglia»

Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1263 nuovi casi e 28 decessi. Esaminati oltre 9mila tamponi

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Cari Lettori della «Gazzetta», per il 29 prenotate una copia in più

La Gazzetta è salva, aggiudicata la gestione della testata al Gruppo Ladisa

Emergenza Covid 19 in Puglia, Emiliano chiede la zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat

Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti

ROME

27 mn seized from Buzzi and Carminati

Including 69 art works by leading 20thC artists

27 mn seized from Buzzi and Carminati

ROME, 20 NOV - Italian police on Friday seized some 27 million euros in goods and property from Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, the protagonists of the sprawling Rome corruption case dubbed 'Middle World'. Among the property seized are 13 pieces of real estate and plots of land in and near Rome. Thirteen cars were also impounded. Police also seized 69 valuable works of art from major artists in some of the 20th century's main movements including Pop Art, Nouveau Réalisme, Futurism and Surrealism. Buzzi and Carminati were released from house arrest and jail respectively this summer after a a judge ruled that the maximum amount of time they could be deprived of their freedom before a definitive verdict on their case had run out. Former leftwing cooperatives kingpin Buzzi and former rightist militant and ex-gangster Carminati were the ringleaders of the Middle World case. The case was initially dubbed 'Mafia Capitale' because prosecutors said the affair, in which a gang got its hands on city contracts worth millions, ranging from the running of Roma and migrant camps to waste management and maintaining green areas, regarded organized crime. But last year the supreme Cassation Court quashed mafia convictions and ordered an appeals court to reset jail terms in the case. Buzzi, a former honcho in leftwing cooperatives and well-connected political operator, had originally been sentenced to 18 years and four months in jail. Carminati, ex-member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group, was given a term of 14 years and six months. 'Middle World' refers to Carminati's nickname for the demi-monde of politicians, blue-collar workers and criminals he operated in. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU