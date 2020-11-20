Industrial turnover -3.2% in Sep, orders -6.4%
ROME
20 Novembre 2020
ROME, 20 NOV - Italian industrial turnover fell 3.2% in September while orders were 6.4% down, ISTAT said Friday. On an annual basis turnover was down 4.6% while orders were 3.2% up, the stats agency said. The fall came after rises in the four previous months. However, in the last quarter the industrial index rose by 33.4% with respect to the previous quarter. Orders rose 40.7% in the third quarter, said ISTAT. (ANSA).
