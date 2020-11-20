COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

ROME, 20 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday renewed COVID restrictive measures in six Italian regions. The measures were extended in Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, and Valle d'Aosta. They are high-risk red zones. The new ordinance is valid until December 3, pending a new classification. Speranza also said that thanks to the new restrictive measures, the R transmission rate has dropped in the last week. He also said the World Health Organization should be reformed. Speranza added that new test data on vaccines are encouraging but prudence is needed. "The data we are starting to receive show some light at the end of the tunnel but we have to have a prudent approach," he said. He said Italy may have the first doses in the first few months of 2021. He said distribution would be prioritized to make health staff the first beneficiaries, followed by people in hospital and care homes. "The regulatory authorities are following the validation of vaccine data with the utmost attention," Speranza said. (ANSA).