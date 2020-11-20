Venerdì 20 Novembre 2020 | 13:25

ROME
Industrial turnover -3.2% in Sep, orders -6.4%

ROME
Italy not behind with Recovery Plan says Gualtieri

ROME
COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

ROME
COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims

ROME
Cold snap to hit centre-south

ROME
Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS

MILANO
Woman gets 3 yrs for giving son sleeping pill to go out

ROME
Boy, 16, arrested for stabbing dad to protect mum

ROME
Govt moves averted 600,000 firings - BoI

ROME
COVID: Mortality up by over 20% in many cities

ROME
We'll restart if rigorous now - Boccia

Biancorossi
Bari, il modulo non è più una certezza: possibile virata verso il 4-4-2

BariL'ordinanza
Coronavirus, a Gravina divieto di stazionamento in strada dalle 15 in poi

FoggiaIl personaggio
San Severo, a 105 anni Elisa ricorda la 'Spagnola' e lancia l'appello: «State a casa»

PotenzaIl riconoscimento
Terremoto 1980, Comune Potenza dà cittadinanza onoraria all'Esercito

BrindisiL'operazione
Non dichiara proventi di tabaccheria e terreni intestati a prestanome: beni sequestrati a pregiudicato brindisino

MateraPolizia
Matera, sala scommesse continuava a funzionare nonostante il Covid: chiusa

TarantoMittal
Taranto, un dissalatore in mar Grande fornirà l'acqua al Siderurgico

LecceNel basso Salento
Taurisano, l'amica la perseguitava e le spiava telefono e mail: 44enne nei guai

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Coronavirus, Tar di Bari: «Niente chiusura scuole in Puglia»

Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1263 nuovi casi e 28 decessi. Esaminati oltre 9mila tamponi

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Coronavirus Puglia e Basilicata, oggi la decisione su eventuali zone rosse

Cari Lettori della «Gazzetta», per il 29 prenotate una copia in più

La Gazzetta è salva, aggiudicata la gestione della testata al Gruppo Ladisa

Emergenza Covid 19 in Puglia, Emiliano chiede la zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat

Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti

ROME

COVID: Speranza renews measures for six regions

Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily and Valle d'Aosta.

ROME, 20 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday renewed COVID restrictive measures in six Italian regions. The measures were extended in Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, and Valle d'Aosta. They are high-risk red zones. The new ordinance is valid until December 3, pending a new classification. Speranza also said that thanks to the new restrictive measures, the R transmission rate has dropped in the last week. He also said the World Health Organization should be reformed. Speranza added that new test data on vaccines are encouraging but prudence is needed. "The data we are starting to receive show some light at the end of the tunnel but we have to have a prudent approach," he said. He said Italy may have the first doses in the first few months of 2021. He said distribution would be prioritized to make health staff the first beneficiaries, followed by people in hospital and care homes. "The regulatory authorities are following the validation of vaccine data with the utmost attention," Speranza said. (ANSA).

