COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»
Covid, in Puglia boom di tamponi (oltre 10mila) e nuovo picco contagi: +1368 (612 nel Barese): 28 morti
Bando per ospedale da campo in Fiera
Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - There have been some 36,176 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, about 2,000 more than Wednesday. The total of cases is now up to 1,308,528. There have been 653 new victims, down 100 on Wednesday and bringing the total toll since the start of the epidemic to 47,870. Italy registered 34,282 new COVID cases on Wednesday. There were 753 fresh victims. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su