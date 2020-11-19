Giovedì 19 Novembre 2020 | 18:18

COVID: 36,176 new cases, 653 victims

 
Cold snap to hit centre-south

 
Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS

 
Woman gets 3 yrs for giving son sleeping pill to go out

 
Boy, 16, arrested for stabbing dad to protect mum

 
Govt moves averted 600,000 firings - BoI

 
COVID: Mortality up by over 20% in many cities

 
We'll restart if rigorous now - Boccia

 
A mum becomes standard bearer for young Duchenne sufferers

 
COVID: Oxford vaccine well tolerated, shields elderly

 
COVID: Conte calls for 'sober' Xmas

 

Floro Flores avverte il Bari: «Casertana penultima ma temibile»

 

Bari, celebrazioni San Nicola a porte chiuse: la decisione del comitato

 
Torremaggiore, è in isolamento perché la moglie ha il Covid ma va a lavorare: multato

 
Banzi, in auto con droga e coltello a serramanico: arrestato 32enne

 
Taranto, Cittadella della giustizia: firmato protocollo per avvio lavori

 
Pomarico: aveva divieto di avvicinamento ma minaccia la ex, arrestato

 
Intercettazioni e chat con Palamara: nel mirino anche il capo dei gip di Brindisi

 
Contrabbando gasolio agricolo: evasione per 20mln, 11 arresti e 64 indagati fra Lecce e Roma

 
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 

ROME

Cases up 2,000 on Wed, deaths down 100

ROME, 19 NOV - There have been some 36,176 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, about 2,000 more than Wednesday. The total of cases is now up to 1,308,528. There have been 653 new victims, down 100 on Wednesday and bringing the total toll since the start of the epidemic to 47,870. Italy registered 34,282 new COVID cases on Wednesday. There were 753 fresh victims. (ANSA).

