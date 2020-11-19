Cold snap to hit centre-south

ROME, 19 NOV - A cold snap will hit the centre and south of Italy at the weekend, 3bmeteo.com meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara said Thursday. An Arctic front is set to bring thunderstorms, snow below 1,000 metres, and up to 100 kph gales to central and southern parts, he said. Temperatures will drop an average 10 degrees from their recent balmy levels, he said. The Arctic weather is set to move off early next week. "Cold air of direct Arctic extraction," said Ferrara, "will reach Italy between Friday and Saturday and, although it will be a short spell, it will create a cyclonic vortex over Tyrrhenian regions. "We are therefore expecting a phase of bad weather that will essentially concern the centre-south with rain and storms of strong intensity at times. "We'll be watching Sardinia, Calabria and Sicily where we may have thunderstorms and particularly abundant rainfall, with sometimes large precipitation and possible local flooding and disruption. "But strong storms may also affect the Tyrrhenian coasts especially between Lazio and Campania, as well as the mid Adriatic coast and subsequently also Basilicata and Puglia. "The north on the other hand will remain on the margins of the cyclonic action, with fleeting precipitation between Thursday and Friday, especially over Emilia-Romagna, followed by ample clearing, for a sunny weekend." (ANSA).