Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS

ROME, 19 NOV - The number of new labour contracts activated in the private sector in the first eight months of 2020 amounted to 3,305,000, down by 35% with respect to the same period in 2019 due to the COVID-19 emergency, social-security agency INPS said Thursday. Labour Minister said the government was ready, if necessary, to continue to finance its emergency CIG furlough fund beyond the end of March. (ANSA).