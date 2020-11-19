Woman gets 3 yrs for giving son sleeping pill to go out

MILANO, 19 NOV - A 46-year-old Italian woman got three years in jail Thursday for giving her 10-year-old son sleeping pills so she could go out. The incident happened in March near Varese north of Milan. Police went to the woman's house on an unrelated case and found the boy in a semi-unconscious state. He was taken to hospital where doctors established that he had taken psychotropic drugs. The woman apologized saying she had given him the pills to make him sleep while she was out. The boy was dirty, malnourished and had not been taken to school, officials said. He was entrusted to a children's home. The woman, who works as a carer, has filed an appeal. The woman was convicted of abandoning a minor, bodily harm and domestic abuse. (ANSA).