Govt moves averted 600,000 firings - BoI

Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»
Covid, in Puglia boom di tamponi (oltre 10mila) e nuovo picco contagi: +1368 (612 nel Barese): 28 morti
Bando per ospedale da campo in Fiera
Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - Government measures to support employment during the COVID emergency have so far averted the loss of 600,000 jobs, the Bank of Italy said Thursday. The central bank said that CIG lay-off benefit extensions, support for firms' liquidity and a halt to firings had this effect. Lead researcher Eliana Viviano said about a third of the 600,000 job losses would however not have happened thanks to other measures. The Italian economy is enduring an unprecedented recession due to COVID-19. GDP is forecast to drop 11-13% this year, according to various estimates. Th economy will bounce back by 4-6% next year, forecasters say. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su