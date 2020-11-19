We'll restart if rigorous now - Boccia

Recruitment down 35% in first 8 months of 2020 - INPS
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday that Italians will be able to restart after the second wave of the COVID emergency if they are "rigorous" now. "We know there is expectancy on the part of many operators who have given an important contribution in these months, to restart," he told the association of municipalities, ANCI, at their annual assembly. "But we must hang tough in these weeks because the more rigorous we are now, the more we'll put the country into a state of security, and the earlier we'll restart". Boccia added that Italy's lodestar should be its membership of, and strengthening role in, the European Union. "We are convinced we can make it and we can speak about the future the country will have in 2021, keeping as our lodestar always and everywhere the reinforcement of our role in Europe," he said. (ANSA).
