ROME
COVID: Oxford vaccine well tolerated, shields elderly

ROME
COVID: Conte calls for 'sober' Xmas

ROME
Italian 'delay' on recovery plan 'fake news' - Conte

ROME
Three MPs switch from Forza Italia to Salvini's League

ROME
Hungary-Poland veto 'improper' says Gualtieri

ROME
COVID cases slowing but deaths rise 42% in 7 days - Gimbe

ROME
Telemedicine helps neuromuscular patients

ROME
Italy to be among first to have COVID vaccine says govt

ROME
No sense in talking of FI joining ruling majority - Di Maio

ROME
Soccer: Amid difficulties, Italy book Final Four ticket

ROME
Calabria regional assembly president arrested

Il Biancorosso

Il match
Floro Flores avverte il Bari: «Casertana penultima ma temibile»

BariLa storia
Bari, «Donerei plasma a mio padre malato di Covid, ma l'Asl non mi fa il tampone»

FoggiaL'episodio
A 90 anni in autostrada da Monopoli a Foggia in stato confusionale: salvato dalla stradale

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, il 25 novembre sciopero e presidi

PotenzaIl 'caso' ospedale
Zaia fa smontare il tendone del Qatar, la Basilicata sceglie di completare il sito

Materanel Materano
Pomarico: aveva divieto di avvicinamento ma minaccia la ex, arrestato

BrindisiIl caso
Intercettazioni e chat con Palamara: nel mirino anche il capo dei gip di Brindisi

LecceMaxioperazione
Contrabbando gasolio agricolo: evasione per 20mln, 11 arresti e 64 indagati fra Lecce e Roma

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

ROME

COVID: Oxford vaccine well tolerated, shields elderly

Results of stage 2 trials published in The Lancet

ROME, 19 NOV - The COVID vaccine being developed by Oxford University with the help of AstraZeneca and Italy's IRBM is well tolerated, above all in the elderly, and induces an immune protection similar to that seen in young adults, according to stage two trials published in The Lancet on Thursday. The second phase trials were conducted on 560 healthy adults, 240 of them over the age of 70. Researchers will have to wait for the results of stage three trials to say whether the vaccine protects against infection by SarsCov2, the article said. That stag of trials is still ongoing. Some results of stage three testing were published early in the non-scientific press. Oxford University said the next step was to verify the duration of the protection afforded by the vaccine. Project coordinator Andrew Pollard said it was crucial to test the vaccine on the elderly, who must have priority in any future vaccination. Sarah Gilbert, co-author of The Lancet study, said it was vital to confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine in elderly patients with other pathologies. Italy is starting phase three of trials of the new COVID vaccine. Tests will start at Modena hospital and university, with the first inoculations beginning on December 1. Cristina Mussini, head of Modena's infectious disease centre and university researcher, said they hoped to have the vaccine by April next year. Piero Di Lorenzo, the president of the IRBM Pomezia centre that is working with Oxford University on the vaccine for Astra Zeneca, has said that the first doses could be ready even earlier, by the end of December. AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Cambridge and its R&D concentrated in three strategic centres: Cambridge, Gothenburg and Gaithersburg. IRBM Science Park is an Italian firm, founded in 2009 at Pomezia just south of Rome, operating in the sector della molecular biotechnology, biomedical science and organic chemistry. photo: IRBM HQ at Pomezia (ANSA).

