Italian 'delay' on recovery plan 'fake news' - Conte

ROME, 19 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday branded as "fake news" reports of alleged EU concern over a supposed delay in presenting Italy's recovery plan to qualify for its 209-billion-euro chunk of the 750 billion Next Generation EU COVID Recovery Fund. Linkiesta.it said Thursday that there was rising concern in Brussels over the prospect of Italy missing the deadline, in two months' time, for presenting its plan. "Today some fake news was published with great prominence on a daily, (saying) Italy is late with the resilience plan," Conte told the assembly of municipalities group ANCI. "We have checked and that news does not even come from Brussels, it was wholly invented." Conte said the government's guidelines for its recovery plans have been approved by the Italian parliament. He said the government was working on a weekly basis with the European Commission to draw up the list of projects that will qualify for the EU funds. Conte said the government met late Wednesday evening to draft norms to help quickly implement the plan. The Recovery Fund is currently being held up by a veto from Poland and Hungary, who object to it being tied to rule of law provisions. Slovenia has also voiced support for their position. (ANSA).