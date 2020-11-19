Three MPs switch from Forza Italia to Salvini's League

ROME, 19 NOV - Three Lower House MPs, Federica Zanella, Maurizio Carrara and former undersecretary Laura Ravetto, said Thursday that they have left Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) to join Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. There is tension within the centre-right opposition over the possibility that FI may support some of the government's measures to tackle the emergency linked to COVID-19. In a statement, the three lawmakers said they had made the switch due to "unease at the increasing openings towards the government and flirtation with the (centre-left) Democratic Party". They also said that they thought FI has lost its "thrust". (ANSA).