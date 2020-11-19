Three MPs switch from Forza Italia to Salvini's League

COVID: Oxford vaccine well tolerated, shields elderly
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Chiusura scuole, Tar di Bari: «In Puglia sì alla Dad a richiesta» Azzolina: «Emiliano ritiri o cambi l'ordinanza»
Covid, in Puglia boom di tamponi (oltre 10mila) e nuovo picco contagi: +1368 (612 nel Barese): 28 morti
Bando per ospedale da campo in Fiera
Covid Puglia, Emiliano chiede zona rossa per province Foggia e Bat: emergenza
Oggi altri 1368 casi e 28 morti
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - Three Lower House MPs, Federica Zanella, Maurizio Carrara and former undersecretary Laura Ravetto, said Thursday that they have left Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) to join Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. There is tension within the centre-right opposition over the possibility that FI may support some of the government's measures to tackle the emergency linked to COVID-19. In a statement, the three lawmakers said they had made the switch due to "unease at the increasing openings towards the government and flirtation with the (centre-left) Democratic Party". They also said that they thought FI has lost its "thrust". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su