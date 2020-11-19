Giovedì 19 Novembre 2020 | 14:51

ROME
COVID: Oxford vaccine well tolerated, shields elderly

 
COVID: Conte calls for 'sober' Xmas

ROME
Italian 'delay' on recovery plan 'fake news' - Conte

 
Three MPs switch from Forza Italia to Salvini's League

ROME
Hungary-Poland veto 'improper' says Gualtieri

 
COVID cases slowing but deaths rise 42% in 7 days - Gimbe

ROME
Telemedicine helps neuromuscular patients

 
Italy to be among first to have COVID vaccine says govt

ROME
No sense in talking of FI joining ruling majority - Di Maio

 
Soccer: Amid difficulties, Italy book Final Four ticket

ROME
Calabria regional assembly president arrested

 

Il match
Floro Flores avverte il Bari: «Casertana penultima ma temibile»

 

BariLa storia
Bari, «Donerei plasma a mio padre malato di Covid, ma l'Asl non mi fa il tampone»

 
A 90 anni in autostrada da Monopoli a Foggia in stato confusionale: salvato dalla stradale

Tarantoil siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, il 25 novembre sciopero e presidi

 
Zaia fa smontare il tendone del Qatar, la Basilicata sceglie di completare il sito

Materanel Materano
Pomarico: aveva divieto di avvicinamento ma minaccia la ex, arrestato

 
Intercettazioni e chat con Palamara: nel mirino anche il capo dei gip di Brindisi

LecceMaxioperazione
Contrabbando gasolio agricolo: evasione per 20mln, 11 arresti e 64 indagati fra Lecce e Roma

 
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

ROME

COVID cases slowing but deaths rise 42% in 7 days - Gimbe

Effect of measures being seen on infection rates

COVID cases slowing but deaths rise 42% in 7 days - Gimbe

ROME, 19 NOV - COVID infection rates are falling in Italy but deaths have surged with a 42% increase in the last seven days, the Gimbe Foundation said in its independent monitoring Thursday. In the week from November 11 to 17, the medical foundation said, Italy saw a first slowdown in the growth of COVID cases. But it said the rise in deaths was "exponential", up 41.7%. Deaths rose from 2,918 in the previous week to 4,134 in the latest weekly monitoring. Gimbe said the "this rise is destined to increase in the next few weeks, because the effect of the (restrictive) measures first reduces the contagion rates, then admissions and intensive care cases, and only lastly deaths". From 11 to 17 November the number of new COVID cases was 242,609, up 24.4% from the previous week's 235,634, the foundation said. This was with a slight drop, 2%, in the number of swabs taken, at 854,626 compared to 872,026. Admissions to hospital wards were up 15.5% from 28,633 to 33,074. Intensive care cases were 3,612 in the last seven days, , compared to 2,971 in the previous week, a gain of 21.6%. "The containment measures," said Gimbe President Nino Cartabellotta, "have not flattened the infection curve, which is continuing to rise, albeit at a slower rate, along with the curve for admissions and intensive care places. "The contagion, in short, is like a car which, after accelerating for weeks, is now going at a very high but constant speed". (ANSA).

