No sense in talking of FI joining ruling majority - Di Maio

COVID cases slowing but deaths rise 42% in 7 days - Gimbe
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday dismissed the idea that Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party could joining the ruling coalition amid reports FI could break ranks with its centre-right allies and vote in favour of the government's 2021 budget bill. "When there is institutional fair play it is a good thing, especially at such a delicate time," Di Maio told Radio Anch'io. "So I hope that the other opposition parties show the same fair play. "But the ruling majority does not have any problems. There is no sense in talking about Forza Italia joining the ruling majority". Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) is allied with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and two other smaller groups in supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. "I respect everyone but the 5-Star Movement and Berlusconi are worlds apart," the minister added. Di Maio also talked about the possibility that the cash from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund could be held up after Poland, Hungary and Slovenia blocked the EU budget due to objections about funding being linked to the respect of rule-of-law conditions. "Poland, Hungary and Slovenia have too much to lose by blocking a vital procedure for the EU," he said. "I think a compromise will be found". (ANSA).
