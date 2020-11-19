Soccer: Amid difficulties, Italy book Final Four ticket
ROME
19 Novembre 2020
ROME, 19 NOV - Italy have overcome a multitude of difficulties to qualify for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, clinching the top spot in Group A1 with a 2-0 win in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. The Azzurri were without a string of first-choice players because of injury and the coronavirus for the match, as well as Sunday's win over Poland and last week's victory over Estonia in a friendly, and coach Roberto Mancini was also unable to be on the sidelines due to COVID-19 too. Goals by Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi mean the Azzurri join Belgium, Spain and world champions France in the finals, which will be held next October in Italy. (ANSA).
