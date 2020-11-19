Giovedì 19 Novembre 2020 | 11:08

ROME
Soccer: Amid difficulties, Italy book Final Four ticket

ROME
Calabria regional assembly president arrested

ROME
COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead

ROME
Migrant worker cap to be removed

ROME
COVID: Immobile tests positive again

ROME
Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

GENOA
Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

GENOA
Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

MILANO
Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

Il match
Floro Flores avverte il Bari: «Casertana penultima ma temibile»

FoggiaLa protesta
Foggia, sindaco Landella: «No zona rossa in tutta la provincia, si vada per singole città»

PotenzaIl 'caso' ospedale
Zaia fa smontare il tendone del Qatar, la Basilicata sceglie di completare il sito

Materanel Materano
Pomarico: aveva divieto di avvicinamento ma minaccia la ex, arrestato

BrindisiIl caso
Intercettazioni e chat con Palamara: nel mirino anche il capo dei gip di Brindisi

BariLa decisione
Bari, San Nicola va in quarantena: niente festeggiamenti, cancellati riti e folklore

LecceMaxioperazione
Contrabbando gasolio agricolo: evasione per 20mln, 11 arresti e 64 indagati fra Lecce e Roma

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ex Ilva: nuovo dissalatore per portare acqua al siderurgico

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

ROME

Belotti, Berardi on target in 2-0 win in Bosnia

ROME, 19 NOV - Italy have overcome a multitude of difficulties to qualify for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, clinching the top spot in Group A1 with a 2-0 win in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. The Azzurri were without a string of first-choice players because of injury and the coronavirus for the match, as well as Sunday's win over Poland and last week's victory over Estonia in a friendly, and coach Roberto Mancini was also unable to be on the sidelines due to COVID-19 too. Goals by Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi mean the Azzurri join Belgium, Spain and world champions France in the finals, which will be held next October in Italy. (ANSA).

