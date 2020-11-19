Calabria regional assembly president arrested

ROME, 19 NOV - Domenico Tallini, the president of the Calabria regional assembly, was put under house arrest by Carabinieri police on Thursday in relation to alleged links to the southern region's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia. The 68-year-old member of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party is accused of external involvement in mafia association and the exchange of favours with the mafia for election purposes. The case concerns alleged links to the Grande Aracri 'Ndrangheta clan for the creation of a Catanzaro-based company for the distribution of medicines via a network of pharmacies. (ANSA).