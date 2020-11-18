Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

ROME, 18 NOV - The draft budget set to be presented by the government will allot some 120 billion euros of Italy's portion of the EU COVID recovery fund over three years, sources said Wednesday. In all, if approved, Italy is set to get 209 billion of the 750 billion fund. The draft budget will also include a caregiver fund apportioning 75 million euros over three years. An 8 billion euro measure to reform the tax system in 2022 is also confirmed, the sources said. Next year's anti-COVID funding will fall slightly to 3.8 billion euros. (ANSA).