Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead
Covid Puglia, altri 36 morti (anche operatore 118) e 1.234 nuovi casi. Situazione critica nel Barese, ospedali al limite. Regione verso «zona rossa»
Covid, in Puglia boom di tamponi (oltre 10mila) e nuovo picco contagi: +1368 (612 nel Barese): 28 morti e +21 ricoveri
Bando per ospedale da campo in Fiera
ROME
18 Novembre 2020
ROME, 18 NOV - The draft budget set to be presented by the government will allot some 120 billion euros of Italy's portion of the EU COVID recovery fund over three years, sources said Wednesday. In all, if approved, Italy is set to get 209 billion of the 750 billion fund. The draft budget will also include a caregiver fund apportioning 75 million euros over three years. An 8 billion euro measure to reform the tax system in 2022 is also confirmed, the sources said. Next year's anti-COVID funding will fall slightly to 3.8 billion euros. (ANSA).
