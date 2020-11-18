Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 19:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead

COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead

 
ROME
Migrant worker cap to be removed

Migrant worker cap to be removed

 
ROME
COVID: Immobile tests positive again

COVID: Immobile tests positive again

 
ROME
Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

 
GENOA
Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

 
GENOA
Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

 
MILANO
Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

 
ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

 
ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

 
ROME
Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

 
ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24La decisione
Giovinazzo, emergenza Covid: sindaco chiude mercato e piazze del centro

Giovinazzo, emergenza Covid: sindaco chiude mercato e piazze del centro

 
Potenzala richiesta
Emergenza Covid, Anci: «Urge screening in area nord Basilicata»

Emergenza Covid, Anci: «Urge screening in area nord Basilicata»

 
MateraIl virus
Covid 19 a Policoro: 46 positivi: chiusa la sede del Municipio

Covid 19 a Policoro: 46 positivi: chiusa la sede del Municipio

 
Foggiaindagini della Ps
Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

 
Tarantoindagini dei cc
Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

 
LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

 
GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 

ROME

Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

ROME, 18 NOV - The draft budget set to be presented by the government will allot some 120 billion euros of Italy's portion of the EU COVID recovery fund over three years, sources said Wednesday. In all, if approved, Italy is set to get 209 billion of the 750 billion fund. The draft budget will also include a caregiver fund apportioning 75 million euros over three years. An 8 billion euro measure to reform the tax system in 2022 is also confirmed, the sources said. Next year's anti-COVID funding will fall slightly to 3.8 billion euros. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati