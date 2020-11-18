COVID: Immobile tests positive again

COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead
Covid Puglia, altri 36 morti (anche operatore 118) e 1.234 nuovi casi. Situazione critica nel Barese, ospedali al limite. Regione verso «zona rossa»
Covid 19, Lopalco: «Puglia arancione, ma sanitari stanchi dei rischi. Scuole? Non le avrei aperte a settembre»
ROME
18 Novembre 2020
ROME, 18 NOV - Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile tested positive for COVID-19 again on Wednesday. Immobile had tested negative Tuesday and was set to be given an all-clear to return to play by a Roman clinic. He first tested positive a week ago and was ruled out of current Italy games. (ANSA).
