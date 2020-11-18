Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 18:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead

COVID: 34,282 new cases, 753 dead

 
ROME
Migrant worker cap to be removed

Migrant worker cap to be removed

 
ROME
COVID: Immobile tests positive again

COVID: Immobile tests positive again

 
ROME
Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

Budget to include 120 bn of Recovery Fund

 
GENOA
Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

 
GENOA
Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

 
MILANO
Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

 
ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

 
ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

 
ROME
Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

 
ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariindagini Guardia costiera
Monopoli, da 13 anni produceva plastica con autorizzazione alle emissioni in atmosfera scaduta: sequestrato opificio

Monopoli, da 13 anni produceva plastica con autorizzazione alle emissioni in atmosfera scaduta: sequestrato opificio

 
Potenzala richiesta
Emergenza Covid, Anci: «Urge screening in area nord Basilicata»

Emergenza Covid, Anci: «Urge screening in area nord Basilicata»

 
MateraIl virus
Covid 19 a Policoro: 46 positivi: chiusa la sede del Municipio

Covid 19 a Policoro: 46 positivi: chiusa la sede del Municipio

 
Foggiaindagini della Ps
Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

 
Tarantoindagini dei cc
Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

 
LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

 
GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 

ROME

COVID: Immobile tests positive again

Lazio striker still in the COVID wars

COVID: Immobile tests positive again

ROME, 18 NOV - Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile tested positive for COVID-19 again on Wednesday. Immobile had tested negative Tuesday and was set to be given an all-clear to return to play by a Roman clinic. He first tested positive a week ago and was ruled out of current Italy games. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU