Genoa culture head sparks row by slamming new James Bond

GENOA, 18 NOV - Genoa's municipal culture chief has sparked a political and social-media row by slamming the next James Bond, black British actress Lashana Lynch, in the upcoming 'No Time To Die'. "James Bond will be a woman and black...leftists are demolishing all the cultural foundations of our civilisation," tweeted Maurizio Gregorini, cultural manager for Genoa city council. He also cited a race row sparked by casting black actress Jodie Turner-Smith as Tudor queen Anne Boleyn in a new period drama on Britain's Channel Five. "They've made Anne Boleyn mulatto" (she was blonde and blue eyed)," said Gregorini in the same tweet. Gregorini is a film and stage director and writer who has been Genoa's cultural manager since 2018. He recently sparked another storm by tweeting "they want all our kids to be gay". The tweet was later cancelled. Democratic Party councillor Alessandro Terrile reacted to the latest tweet by saying "the cultural policy of our city has reached a new, shameful low". Gregorini was unrepentant, cancelling the latest tweet but saying "blacks don't need these jokes, which in the long run harm them, they need respect". And he criticised the centre-left government in another new tweet saying "how can a government be judged by history, one which after imposing the cloisters for an epidemic on its own Christian citizens, then opened up its borders to hundreds of thousands of Islamic illegal immigrants, often infected?" (ANSA).