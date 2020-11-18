Girl, 16, hurt in hit-and-run gives birth

GENOA, 18 NOV - A 16-year-old girl among four young women who suffered serious burns in a hit-and-run incident in Genoa last month gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night, the Genova24 online news service reported Wednesday. One of the girls died of her burns last week after the incident, which happened on October 24. The driver crashed into some scooters, crushing the girls against a bench. One of the scooters caught fire and severely burned two of the girls. The new mother and her son, Brian, are doing well, hospital sources said. The funeral of the victim, Gaia Morassutti, took place with a Mass that was live streamed Wednesday morning. (ANSA).