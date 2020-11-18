Man, 25, arrested for killing woman, 45, in Milan

MILANO, 18 NOV - A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a 45-year-old woman in her Milan flat on April 28. The man, an Egyptian irregular migrant, allegedly strangled the Italian woman, who was a sex worker, police said. He was arrested at San Giuliano Milanese near Milan. Police said the man probably strangled the woman after a row following his refusal to have and pay for sex with her because he was disappointed at her appearance. Regional Security, Immigration and Local Police Councillor Riccardo De Corato, of the anti-migrant League party, asked Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese "what she thinks about the presence in Lombardy, according to oficial figures, of 112,000 clandestine migrants, 51,400 of whom in Milan alone". (ANSA).