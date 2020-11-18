Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 15:48

ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

ROME
Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

ROME
Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

ROME
COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

BRUSSELS
EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

ROME
Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

ROME
Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

ROME
COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata: 14 morti nelle ultime 24 ore, 237 i contagi, 172 i ricoverati

Foggiaindagini della Ps
Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

BrindisiAmbiente
Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

Tarantoindagini dei cc
Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

GdM.TVIl fatto
Bari, Prof universitario offende le donne: chiesta la rimozione

LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Materaambiente
Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

ROME

Compared to 10 a week ago

ROME, 18 NOV - COVID paitents currently occupy some 42% of Italy's intensive care beds, 12% over the critical threshold of 30%, the Agenas monitoring system said Wednesday. This is now the case in 17 of Italy's 21 regions, it said. A week ago only 10 regions were over the threshold. Overall, some 51% of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients nationwide, compared to a threshold of 40%. This is now the case in 15 regions, compared to 12 a week ago, Agenas said. The regions above the 30% threshold for intensive care beds are: Abruzzo (37%), Basilicata (33%), Calabria (34%, up from 13% a week ago), Campania (34%), Emilia Romagna (35%), Lazio (32%), Liguria (53%), Lombardy (64%), Marche (45%), P.A. Bolzano (57%), P.A. Trento (39%), Piedmont (61%), Puglia (41%), Sardinia (37%), Tuscany (47%), Umbria (55%), and Valle d'Aosta (46%), while Sicily is at the 30% threshold. (ANSA).

