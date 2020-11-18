COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

ROME, 18 NOV - COVID paitents currently occupy some 42% of Italy's intensive care beds, 12% over the critical threshold of 30%, the Agenas monitoring system said Wednesday. This is now the case in 17 of Italy's 21 regions, it said. A week ago only 10 regions were over the threshold. Overall, some 51% of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients nationwide, compared to a threshold of 40%. This is now the case in 15 regions, compared to 12 a week ago, Agenas said. The regions above the 30% threshold for intensive care beds are: Abruzzo (37%), Basilicata (33%), Calabria (34%, up from 13% a week ago), Campania (34%), Emilia Romagna (35%), Lazio (32%), Liguria (53%), Lombardy (64%), Marche (45%), P.A. Bolzano (57%), P.A. Trento (39%), Piedmont (61%), Puglia (41%), Sardinia (37%), Tuscany (47%), Umbria (55%), and Valle d'Aosta (46%), while Sicily is at the 30% threshold. (ANSA).