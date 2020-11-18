Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

ROME, 18 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte is not respecting President Sergio Mattarella's call for national unity in the face of COVID by not calling opposition leader Matteo Salvini, the rightwing League party chief said Wednesday. "The government is not listening to us so we're talking to (industrial employers group) Confindustria, the trade unions, the productive categories," said former interior minister and nationalist leader Salvini. "My phone is on day and night, everyone calls me but the government doesn't call me. "It's not respectful to Italians and to the President of the Republic". Salvini was speaking on Ore 14 on Rai 2. (ANSA).