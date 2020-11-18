Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, altri 36 morti (anche operatore 118) e 1.234 nuovi casi. Situazione critica nel Barese, ospedali al limite. Regione verso «zona rossa»
Covid 19, Lopalco: «Puglia arancione, ma sanitari stanchi dei rischi. Scuole? Non le avrei aperte a settembre»
ROME
18 Novembre 2020
ROME, 18 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte is not respecting President Sergio Mattarella's call for national unity in the face of COVID by not calling opposition leader Matteo Salvini, the rightwing League party chief said Wednesday. "The government is not listening to us so we're talking to (industrial employers group) Confindustria, the trade unions, the productive categories," said former interior minister and nationalist leader Salvini. "My phone is on day and night, everyone calls me but the government doesn't call me. "It's not respectful to Italians and to the President of the Republic". Salvini was speaking on Ore 14 on Rai 2. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su