Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 15:48

ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

ROME
Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

ROME
Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

ROME
COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

BRUSSELS
EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

ROME
Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

ROME
Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

ROME
COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata: 14 morti nelle ultime 24 ore, 237 i contagi, 172 i ricoverati

Foggiaindagini della Ps
Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

BrindisiAmbiente
Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

Tarantoindagini dei cc
Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

GdM.TVIl fatto
Bari, Prof universitario offende le donne: chiesta la rimozione

LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Materaambiente
Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

ROME

Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

Everyone else is phoning says League chief

ROME, 18 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte is not respecting President Sergio Mattarella's call for national unity in the face of COVID by not calling opposition leader Matteo Salvini, the rightwing League party chief said Wednesday. "The government is not listening to us so we're talking to (industrial employers group) Confindustria, the trade unions, the productive categories," said former interior minister and nationalist leader Salvini. "My phone is on day and night, everyone calls me but the government doesn't call me. "It's not respectful to Italians and to the President of the Republic". Salvini was speaking on Ore 14 on Rai 2. (ANSA).

