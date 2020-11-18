Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 15:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

COVID:Intensive care beds over threshold in 17 regions

 
ROME
Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

Conte not respecting Mattarella, not calling - Salvini

 
ROME
Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

 
ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

 
ROME
Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

 
ROME
COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

 
BRUSSELS
EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

 
ROME
Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

 
ROME
COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

 
ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata: 14 morti nelle ultime 24 ore, 237 i contagi, 172 i ricoverati

Coronavirus in Basilicata: 14 morti nelle ultime 24 ore, 237 i contagi, 172 i ricoverati. A Policoro 46 positivi al Comune

 
Foggiaindagini della Ps
Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

Foggia, tenta furto in azienda e durante la fuga picchia guardia giurata: arrestato 39enne

 
BrindisiAmbiente
Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

Torre Guaceto e Greenpeace insieme per proteggere il clima

 
Tarantoindagini dei cc
Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

Lizzano, costringeva due dipendenti a rapporti sessuali minacciandole di licenziarle: arrestato 56enne

 
GdM.TVIl fatto
Bari, Prof universitario offende le donne: chiesta la rimozione

Bari, Prof universitario offende e discrimina le donne: chiesta la rimozione

 
LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

 
Materaambiente
Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

 
GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 

ROME

Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

Nov 22 and 29 concerts in Ravenna can be seen via Ansa.it

Muti, Cherubini Youth Orchestra shows to be live-streamed

ROME, 18 NOV - A maestro, his orchestra, and a theatre are all that is needed to rediscover the joy of making music together and share it with everyone, everywhere - with the help of an ANSA project. Riccardo Muti is leading the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra at Ravenna's Alighieri Theatre for two concerts which will be streamed for free on November 22 and 29, at 11am CET, on the ravennafestival.live website. The show will then be available for a further 15 days. The concerts are taking place thanks to collaboration between the Ravenna Festival, the Fondazione Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini, and RMMUSIC, with the contribution of the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna. The concerts will also be available on ANSA.it as part of the 'ANSA per la Cultura' (ANSA for Culture) project, which sees Italy's top news agency hosting live-streamed events from the nation's most important theatres on its website. The collaboration with the Spring Festival in Tokyo has been renewed and the concerts will be streamed on its website too. The programmes chosen by Muti reflect principles which have always featured in his work - a keen interest in the new generation of musicians and his love for his country. The November 22 concert is entirely dedicated to Schubert, with Symphony No. 3 and the Unfinished Symphony, which was performed during the first concert of the Cherubini Orchestra in 2005. On November 29 there will be an all-Italian programme including Martucci's Notturno, Puccini's Preludio Sinfonico, and Verdi's overtures from Nabucco. The Alighieri Theatre is one of the only eight places in the world (and the only theatre in Italy) that the cutting-edge D&B Soundscape En-space system has been used. Subscription to the Ravenna Festival and RMMUSIC newsletters gives access to exclusive content from the rehearsals. The two events conclude the 31st Ravenna Festival, which again this year has been supported by the Municipality of Ravenna, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Ministry of Culture; and main partner Eni. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati