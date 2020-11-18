COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

ROME, 18 NOV - Italy's family doctors started a work to rule on Wednesday saying the local health systems across Italy had suffered a "collapse" due to COVID-19. Th general practitioners and paediatricians said "in this second phase of he pandemic we are witnessing not only a collapse of hospitals and ERs, but also the collapse of local services". They asked for general-medicine services in local areas to be boosted, as well as fresh hirings of general-medicine doctors, night-duty doctors, emergency and penitentiary doctors and paediatricians. The work to rule was called by the following doctor union organizations: Federazione CIPe SISPe SINSPe, Fp Cgil Medici e Dirigenti SSN, La.Pe.L, SIMET, SMI, and SNAMI. They represent some 45% of Italy's GPs. Italy's medical services are under sever strain amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANSA).