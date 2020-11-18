Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

ROME, 18 NOV - Italy's petrol station operators said Wednesday they will stage a strike on the country's motorways on November 30. Unions Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc Confcommercio, announced the strike in a letter to Premier Giuseppe Cote. Three days earlier, from November 27, petrol stations will remain closed at night, they said. They said "considering the cancellation of sales with respect to the maintenance of overheads and fixed costs, from the end of next week we will no longer be able to guarantee the opening of stations with continuity and regularity." Italy's economy has been hit hard by COVID-19. Italy's GDP is set to contract by 11-13% this year and then rebound next year by 4-6%, according to various estimates. (ANSA).