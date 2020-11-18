COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

ROME, 18 NOV - Italy's COVID risk parameters enable the government to take targeted action, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. "The parameter system enables us to take targeted measures and to introduce restrictive measures that are limited in time and tailored to the actual risk at a local level," he said at the assembly of hospitality sector group FIPE. Conte said the impact of the pandemic requires "a financial commitment that is prolonged over time and even more hefty than what we have done so far". He said the government "is already at work on further measures to support (the economy) and (get) further resources". Conte said "we realise that what we have done so far is not sufficient". The premier added that swift action was needed because COVID had also caused socio-psychological malaise. "It is a clearly difficult phase in our Republican history, a very complex moment from the economic and social standpoint. "There is widespread social and also psychological malaise on the part of many citizens and economic operators. "We must keep in mind: the quicker we succeed in containing the contagion, the quicker we will be able to restore the confidence necessary to restart. The timescale for containing the contagion is crucial". Conte added that the government was thinking of granting incentives for commercial rents. FIPE, the Italian federation of hospitality firms, is Italy's main representative of the hospitality sector, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANSA).